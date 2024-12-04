Treasury Seeks Public Input on Renewable Energy Tax Incentives in Online Survey

Left Menu

Stakeholders Encouraged to Share Experiences with Solar and Renewable Energy Tax Incentives to Shape Future Policies.

The survey aims to assess the effectiveness of these incentives in achieving their objectives and gather feedback to inform future tax policies. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Treasury has invited individuals, businesses, and other stakeholders to participate in an online survey to evaluate the impact of two renewable energy tax incentives introduced to address South Africa's energy crisis.

The incentives, introduced in the 2023 Budget Review, include:

Solar Energy Tax Credit (Section 6C): Applicable to individuals who installed rooftop solar panels between 1 March 2023 and 29 February 2024.

Enhanced Deduction for Renewable Energy (Section 12BA): Targeted at businesses for assets brought into use between 1 March 2023 and 28 February 2025.

These measures aim to encourage investment in clean energy solutions to supplement the nation’s power supply while stimulating private-sector contributions to renewable energy projects.

Purpose of the Survey

The survey aims to assess the effectiveness of these incentives in achieving their objectives and gather feedback to inform future tax policies.

“The data sourced from the survey will also be used to enhance the design and implementation of renewable energy incentives. It offers beneficiaries and stakeholders a platform to share their experiences and suggestions,” the Treasury explained.

Survey Details and Deadline

The survey is open to all interested parties and will close on 31 January 2025.

Access the survey here: Renewable Energy Tax Incentive Review Survey

For technical assistance, email: TaxIncentiveReviews@treasury.gov.za

Broader Context

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader efforts to tackle the country’s ongoing energy crisis. South Africa has faced frequent load shedding and mounting pressure to transition to renewable energy sources. The solar energy tax credit, set to expire in March 2024, and the enhanced renewable energy incentive, expiring in February 2025, are part of a suite of measures to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and enhance energy security.

Future Outlook

Treasury’s call for feedback demonstrates a commitment to refining its approach to sustainable energy. By engaging stakeholders, the government seeks to strengthen partnerships and ensure tax incentives deliver tangible benefits for the economy and environment.

Don’t miss the opportunity to shape the future of South Africa’s renewable energy landscape. Share your insights and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.

