Monks Demand Action Against Atrocities on Bangladeshi Minorities
A five-member delegation of monks submitted a memorandum to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission demanding action against atrocities on Hindus and other minorities. They urged Indian Prime Minister Modi to intervene legally. A call for larger protests in West Bengal was made if no action ensues.
A delegation of monks submitted a memorandum to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, raising urgent concerns over violence against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh.
Lead delegate Kartik Maharaj revealed that they had written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in ensuring legal protection for minorities in Bangladesh. He warned of larger protests in West Bengal if steps were not taken promptly.
Maharaj emphasized their desire for justice for these communities, highlighting the recent arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was denied legal representation in court. He demanded open borders for those fleeing persecution and clarified the difference between infiltrators and refugees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
