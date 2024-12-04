Heroic ASI Action Thwarts Attack on SAD Leader at Golden Temple

An alert Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police, Jasbir Singh, played a crucial role in averting a potential assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the assailant attempted to attack Badal, who is confined to a wheelchair due to a leg injury, as he entered the temple.

The attacker, identified as former terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to draw a weapon on Badal, but Singh's quick action prevented the situation from escalating. Singh managed to restrain Chaura, with the firearm discharging into a wall, sparing Badal's life. The entire episode was captured by media present for Badal's penance event.

The foiled attack drew commendation from Punjab's Chief Minister and Amritsar's police commissioner, highlighting the vigilance of Punjab police. However, it also sparked criticism from opposition leaders about governmental security measures and the perceived lack of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)