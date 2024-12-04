Chhattisgarh's Decisive Battle: Aiming to Eliminate Naxalism by 2026

The chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, affirmed the state's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026, aligning with the central government's objective. In a recent meeting at Nava Raipur, Sai emphasized the desire for development among people in the Bastar region affected by left-wing extremism.

Sai, upon taking office in December 2023, reviewed anti-Naxal operations with key government officials, including Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and DGP Ashok Juneja. Strategies to encourage Naxalites to abandon violence and complete housing projects for those affected were discussed, stressing collaboration between government and local communities.

Sharma highlighted efforts to restrict Naxalite funding and the importance of involving civil society in campaigns against them. Recent encounters have led to intense clashes, with significant Naxalite casualties reported this year. Union Minister Amit Shah's vision for a Naxal-free India by 2026 underscored the meeting's urgency.

