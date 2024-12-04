Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Decisive Battle: Aiming to Eliminate Naxalism by 2026

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, detailed the state's proactive steps against Naxalism, aligning efforts with the central aim to eliminate such threats by March 2026. Enhancing development in the Bastar region remains a priority, alongside rehabilitation for surrendered Naxalites and tightening the financing sources to curb violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:32 IST
Chhattisgarh's Decisive Battle: Aiming to Eliminate Naxalism by 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, affirmed the state's commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026, aligning with the central government's objective. In a recent meeting at Nava Raipur, Sai emphasized the desire for development among people in the Bastar region affected by left-wing extremism.

Sai, upon taking office in December 2023, reviewed anti-Naxal operations with key government officials, including Deputy CM Vijay Sharma and DGP Ashok Juneja. Strategies to encourage Naxalites to abandon violence and complete housing projects for those affected were discussed, stressing collaboration between government and local communities.

Sharma highlighted efforts to restrict Naxalite funding and the importance of involving civil society in campaigns against them. Recent encounters have led to intense clashes, with significant Naxalite casualties reported this year. Union Minister Amit Shah's vision for a Naxal-free India by 2026 underscored the meeting's urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024