Left Menu

Green Spaces and Regulatory Embrace: Amit Shah's Vision for Real Estate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated for green spaces in real estate projects and urged the training of laborers at a Credai conclave. He praised RERA for making developer operations smoother and safeguarding homebuyers, while stressing the importance of regulations in fostering business opportunities and industry credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:03 IST
Green Spaces and Regulatory Embrace: Amit Shah's Vision for Real Estate
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

At the Credai conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged real estate developers to integrate green areas into their projects, emphasizing the importance of skill training for laborers.

Highlighting the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, Shah noted its role in streamlining developer operations and safeguarding homebuyer interests, while discussing regulatory benefits.

He also mentioned that recent GST rate cuts on building materials would lower costs, enabling builders to offer more customer amenities amidst the backdrop of rapid urbanization presenting new opportunities for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025