Green Spaces and Regulatory Embrace: Amit Shah's Vision for Real Estate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah advocated for green spaces in real estate projects and urged the training of laborers at a Credai conclave. He praised RERA for making developer operations smoother and safeguarding homebuyers, while stressing the importance of regulations in fostering business opportunities and industry credibility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
At the Credai conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged real estate developers to integrate green areas into their projects, emphasizing the importance of skill training for laborers.
Highlighting the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, Shah noted its role in streamlining developer operations and safeguarding homebuyer interests, while discussing regulatory benefits.
He also mentioned that recent GST rate cuts on building materials would lower costs, enabling builders to offer more customer amenities amidst the backdrop of rapid urbanization presenting new opportunities for the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- real estate
- green spaces
- RERA
- Credai
- regulations
- developers
- homebuyers
- GST
- urbanization
ALSO READ
Real Estate Must Champion Sustainability, Says Bhupender Yadav at CREDAI Meet
Nestlé Faces New Regulations for Perrier Production in Southern France
CREDAI Calls for Affordable Housing Tax Incentives in Upcoming Budget
Trump's Bold Move: Revamping Federal Marijuana Regulations
Delhi Tightens Air Pollution Control with New Vehicle Regulations