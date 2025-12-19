Green Spaces and Regulatory Embrace: Amit Shah's Vision for Real Estate

At the Credai conclave, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged real estate developers to integrate green areas into their projects, emphasizing the importance of skill training for laborers.

Highlighting the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, Shah noted its role in streamlining developer operations and safeguarding homebuyer interests, while discussing regulatory benefits.

He also mentioned that recent GST rate cuts on building materials would lower costs, enabling builders to offer more customer amenities amidst the backdrop of rapid urbanization presenting new opportunities for the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)