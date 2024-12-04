Left Menu

Allegations Emerge: Samajwadi Party MP's Vehicle Involved in Fatal Accident

A probe is underway into allegations against Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq, accused of driving a vehicle that fatally hit a man in Sambhal. The victim's father claims Barq was driving the vehicle marked as belonging to the Samajwadi Party. Police investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A probe has been launched following accusations that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Sambhal. The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Gaurav, was hit on June 24 by a vehicle reportedly marked with 'Samajwadi Party MP'. His father, Samar Pal, alleges police negligence in the investigation.

The Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, confirmed that an ASP is leading the investigation, with a report due within three days. The incident occurred on Hasanpur Road, resulting in Gaurav's hospitalization and subsequent death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

