Allegations Emerge: Samajwadi Party MP's Vehicle Involved in Fatal Accident

A probe has been launched following accusations that a vehicle driven by Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Sambhal. The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Gaurav, was hit on June 24 by a vehicle reportedly marked with 'Samajwadi Party MP'. His father, Samar Pal, alleges police negligence in the investigation.

The Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, confirmed that an ASP is leading the investigation, with a report due within three days. The incident occurred on Hasanpur Road, resulting in Gaurav's hospitalization and subsequent death.

