Left Menu

Hungarian Central Bank Official Breaks Ranks Amid Currency Crisis

The Hungarian central bank's Deputy Governor, Mihaly Patai, diverged from his colleagues by advocating for a 25-basis-point rate cut. Despite this dissenting opinion, the bank opted to keep the base rate unchanged at 6.5%, the highest in the EU, amidst a weakening forint against the euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:44 IST
Hungarian Central Bank Official Breaks Ranks Amid Currency Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a surprising move, Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai of the Hungarian central bank voted for a 25-basis-point interest rate cut last month. This decision marked his departure from the majority view favoring unchanged rates.

The minutes of the meeting, held on November 19, highlighted Patai's differing assessment of the economic and financial market conditions. Despite his push for rate reduction, the central bank maintained its base rate at 6.5%, making it the highest in the European Union.

Meanwhile, the forint plummeted to a 22-month low against the euro, intensifying debates about the necessity of interest rate adjustments to stabilize the currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024