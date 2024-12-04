Scandal in Samastipur: Sub-Inspector Caught in Molestation Controversy

A sub-inspector from Bihar has been suspended after a video of him allegedly trying to molest a woman went viral, prompting widespread outrage.

The officer, identified as Ballal Khan from Patori police station in Samastipur district, was reportedly pressuring the woman for sexual favors in return for help in a legal matter.

The district police have confirmed Khan's suspension and have initiated a search for him. A case has also been registered following the woman's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)