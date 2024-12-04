Left Menu

Scandal in Samastipur: Sub-Inspector Caught in Molestation Controversy

A sub-inspector in Bihar was suspended after a viral video showed him attempting to molest a woman seeking his help. The officer, Ballal Khan, allegedly pressured the woman for sexual favors in exchange for assistance. A case has been filed against him amid ongoing search efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector from Bihar has been suspended after a video of him allegedly trying to molest a woman went viral, prompting widespread outrage.

The officer, identified as Ballal Khan from Patori police station in Samastipur district, was reportedly pressuring the woman for sexual favors in return for help in a legal matter.

The district police have confirmed Khan's suspension and have initiated a search for him. A case has also been registered following the woman's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

