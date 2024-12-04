Left Menu

Supreme Court Rallies for Shelter in the Cold: Judiciary Advocates for Homeless

The Supreme Court has directed states to provide information on facilities for housing homeless individuals amid winter. A bench, including Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, emphasized timely state responses. Corporate help and urban action plans are also being considered for addressing this pressing issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:56 IST
The Supreme Court has mandated states to supply details about the accommodation provided for homeless people, particularly in anticipation of the harsh winter season.

During a session, Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan insisted that state governments submit affidavits within two weeks, outlining available resources. The court also sought the involvement of corporate social responsibility to potentially aid in these efforts.

A hearing is scheduled for two weeks. Previous inquiries focused on the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's provisions, asking for clarity on their capability to house those in need and plans to address any existing shortfalls.

