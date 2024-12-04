Supreme Court Rallies for Shelter in the Cold: Judiciary Advocates for Homeless

The Supreme Court has mandated states to supply details about the accommodation provided for homeless people, particularly in anticipation of the harsh winter season.

During a session, Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan insisted that state governments submit affidavits within two weeks, outlining available resources. The court also sought the involvement of corporate social responsibility to potentially aid in these efforts.

A hearing is scheduled for two weeks. Previous inquiries focused on the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's provisions, asking for clarity on their capability to house those in need and plans to address any existing shortfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)