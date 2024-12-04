Foiled Assassination Attempt: Sukhbir Badal Escapes Attack at Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal, a prominent leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, barely escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. A former Khalistani terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura, fired at him from close range but missed, thanks to the swift actions of plainclothes policemen who subdued him. The shocking incident has sparked political uproar, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledging an impartial investigation.

Media present at the scene documented the tense moment when Assistant Sub-Inspector Jasbir Singh, quickly reacted to neutralize the threat. Chaura, who has a history of involvement in criminal activities, will be interrogated to determine the motive behind the attack. The incident has reignited debates over security measures at the revered Sikh shrine, a site with a history of violent incidents.

Political leaders from various parties, including the BJP and Congress, have voiced their concerns over what they deem a severe lapse in law and order. Calls for Chief Minister Mann's resignation surfaced as political tensions flared. The SAD expressed disappointment at the targeting of Badal during his religious service at the shrine, while security personnel like ASI Singh were lauded for their valor in preventing what could have been a tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)