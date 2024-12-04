Boilers Bill 2024: Paving the Way for Enhanced Safety and Streamlined Processes

The Rajya Sabha passed the Boilers Bill, 2024 on Wednesday, marking a significant step in regulating the safety and management of boilers. This new legislation aims to replace the outdated Boilers Act of 1923, emphasizing modernity and efficiency in safety regulation.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, highlighted the need to shed colonial-era laws, focusing on ease of business and competent management. The bill decriminalizes minor offences while imposing financial penalties for them, retaining criminal penalties for severe safety violations.

Despite opposition concerns over environmental and state rights implications, Goyal reassured members about the inclusive approach. The bill, incorporating ease of doing business, also aligns with Prime Minister's vision to modernize laws.

