Political Turmoil in South Korea: Martial Law Drama

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea was thrust into political chaos following Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's proposal of martial law, amid heightened tensions with opposition parties. This sparked a parliamentary vote leading to a swift reversal of the decree by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Kim Yong-hyun, a longstanding confidant of President Yoon, advocated for martial law in light of what he perceived as severe pressure from liberal opposition factions targeting the administration. Despite initial resistance, President Yoon's late-night announcement led to significant fallout within the government.

Subsequently, a parliament vote efficiently overturned the martial law, resulting in an impeachment vote against Yoon. This incident has underscored the fragility of South Korea's political environment, creating ripples across its ruling People Power Party and the broader socio-political spectrum.

