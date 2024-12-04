Left Menu

Possible Breakthrough in Hostage Deal with Hamas

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that intensified military pressure on Hamas might lead to a potential hostage deal. Addressing soldiers at an air force base, he expressed optimism that the ongoing efforts could advance negotiations with the Iranian-backed group, potentially leading to a resolution.

04-12-2024 20:33 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has revealed that escalated pressure on Hamas by the Israeli military might pave the way for a breakthrough in hostage negotiations with the organization. Speaking at an air force base in central Israel on Wednesday, Katz highlighted the significance of this potential development.

The minister attributed the possibility of a deal to the increasing military efforts, stating that there could be a chance this time to successfully advance a hostage agreement. Such a deal could be a significant step forward in mitigating tensions with the Iranian-backed group.

Observers are closely watching the developments, as any progress in negotiations could influence the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region, reaffirming Israel's strategic stance in dealing with hostage situations involving groups like Hamas.

