The United States has criticized China's military maneuvers near Taiwan, describing them as 'irresponsible threats'. On Tuesday, the U.S. de facto embassy in Taipei reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Taiwan amidst ongoing tensions.

A spokesperson from the American Institute in Taiwan remarked that China's increasing military intimidation serves only to heighten tensions. The aggressive tactics further undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The statement highlights concerns over regional security, emphasizing that China lacks regard as a responsible global actor by putting security and prosperity at risk.

