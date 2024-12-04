Left Menu

Illegal Mining Crisis: Government's Struggle for Control in Himachal Pradesh

Former industries minister Bikram Thakur criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for failing to manage illegal mining in Una district. He questioned Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's inability to tackle the issue, highlighting the influence of powerful mining mafias. Thakur called for strict governmental action to curb this problem.

Shimla | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:34 IST
Illegal Mining Crisis: Government's Struggle for Control in Himachal Pradesh
  • India

On Wednesday, former industries minister Bikram Thakur accused the Himachal Pradesh government of failing to handle the surge in illegal mining cases in the Una district. He urged the administration to take decisive action against the mining mafia.

Thakur questioned the government's effectiveness, pointing out Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's public appeals to curb illegal mining. 'If the Deputy CM himself cannot manage this, who can?' Thakur asked, describing the situation as grave.

He further criticized the government's lack of concrete measures, saying, 'The inaction reflects poorly on the state administration and contradicts the Congress's election promises. Local residents have long called for governmental intervention, yet concrete steps remain absent.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

