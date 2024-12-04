Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Rs 5 Lakh for Bravery, Not Just Money, but Honor Matters

The Supreme Court has directed the UP government to pay a Rs 5 lakh honorarium to an 83-year-old former police constable for his act of bravery in killing a dacoit. Despite prior commendation, the court highlighted the importance of honor in recognition, previously suggesting a greater sum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:54 IST
The Supreme Court took a significant step on Wednesday by instructing the Uttar Pradesh government to provide a Rs 5 lakh honorarium to an 83-year-old retired police constable, who heroically killed a dacoit to save lives. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, emphasized the honor in such gestures for rural communities.

Although the state government had initially decided on a Rs 1 lakh honorarium coupled with a commendation certificate, Justice Surya Kant underscored the importance of recognizing bravery, indicating that gestures of honor hold profound significance. Consequently, the court decided on a Rs 5 lakh honorarium, acknowledging the fairness displayed by the state.

The case arose from a plea by Ram Autar Singh Yadav, seeking attention towards a gallantry award recommendation made over 34 years ago. Despite earlier refusal by the Allahabad High Court due to delays, the Supreme Court's intervention may finally accord him the honor he deserves.

