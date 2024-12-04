Left Menu

Crackdown on Fraud: Ex-Serviceman and Teacher Arrested

Three individuals, including an ex-serviceman and a suspended school teacher, were apprehended by the Crime Branch in Jammu and Kashmir for their involvement in a series of cheating cases. They allegedly duped individuals by promising government jobs and procuring false certificates.

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir arrested three individuals, including a former serviceman and a suspended teacher, for their alleged involvement in multiple cheating cases. This development was confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

Identified as habitual offenders, the ex-serviceman Saroop Lal from Bari Brahmana and suspended teacher Jameel Anjum from Jammu have been implicated in at least ten and nine separate FIRs, respectively. Their fraudulent activities primarily involved duping young individuals with the false promise of securing government jobs, as declared by a Crime Branch spokesperson.

The third accused, Arvinder Singh from Jammu, was apprehended for creating fake permanent resident certificates and fraudulent land procurement. Following their arrest, Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed that chargesheets were filed against all three in local courts at Jammu and Kathua.

