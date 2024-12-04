ESIC Wins Multiple Merit Awards at ISSA’s Regional Social Security Forum for Asia-Pacific in Riyadh

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has been awarded one Certificate of Merit with Special Mention for its innovative mobile application Ask An Appointment (AAA+), and three Certificates of Merit for its initiatives in Occupational Accident and Disease, Sustainable Investment, and System Resilience at the Regional Social Security Forum for Asia and the Pacific (RSSF Asia-Pacific). The event, organized by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 3, 2024.

The awards were presented to Shri Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General of ESIC, who accepted the accolades on behalf of the corporation. The recognition was conferred during the annual gathering of global social security experts and stakeholders, underscoring ESIC's excellence in various aspects of social security service delivery.

Recognizing Excellence in Social Security

The ISSA Awards are a prestigious international recognition that acknowledges the best practices in social security services worldwide. ESIC’s success in receiving four accolades reflects its commitment to improving the efficiency, innovation, and social inclusion in delivering essential healthcare and social security services to India’s workforce. These awards not only highlight the corporation's progress but also reinforce its international reputation for best practices and global collaboration in social security systems.

Special Mention for AAA+ Mobile App

The Ask An Appointment (AAA+) mobile app has been a game-changer for the ESIC, providing convenience to insured persons, beneficiaries, staff, and ESI pensioners. Available on Android and iOS platforms, the app supports eight languages, including English, Hindi, and six regional languages, ensuring widespread accessibility. It allows users to book online appointments, check in without waiting in queues, and access e-Health records.

In the last two years, the app has seen significant upgrades, including Aadhaar seeding for beneficiaries, the ability to request home sample collections, and eligibility checks for various ESI benefits. Moreover, the app streamlines pharmacy services by prioritizing prescriptions for AAA+ appointments, ensuring efficiency and minimizing waiting times.

Acknowledgment of Key Initiatives

ESIC also received Certificates of Merit for its work in the following areas:

Occupational Accident and Disease: Recognized for improving services and support for workers suffering from workplace accidents and occupational diseases, a vital component of ESIC's social security offerings.

Sustainable Investment: Awarded for the implementation of eco-friendly and long-term financial strategies that promote both the sustainability of ESIC's investments and its commitment to social responsibility.

System Resilience: Acknowledged for strengthening the overall resilience and security of its operational systems, ensuring that ESIC services are consistently delivered despite challenges.

About ISSA and the RSSF Asia-Pacific

The International Social Security Association (ISSA), founded in 1927 under the auspices of the International Labour Organization (ILO), serves as the global leading organization for social security systems, bringing together social security institutions, government departments, and professionals. The RSSF Asia-Pacific forum is an annual gathering that offers a platform for social security organizations in the Asia-Pacific region to exchange knowledge and explore best practices. It plays a crucial role in strengthening cooperation and enhancing expertise among social security providers to tackle the region’s evolving challenges.

Through this recognition, ESIC continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving the lives of India’s workers, driving innovation, and contributing to the global social security community. The awards affirm ESIC’s leadership in developing solutions that meet the needs of a dynamic workforce and ensure greater inclusivity and efficiency in social security service delivery.