Hezbollah's Strategic Resilience: Challenge Amidst Conflict
Despite military setbacks from Israel, Hezbollah aims to rebuild its forces, posing threats to the U.S. and regional allies. The group seeks to rearm through domestic production and Syrian routes, amidst efforts by Israel and the U.S. to curtail its capabilities.
Hezbollah's military capability has been significantly degraded by Israeli operations, according to updated U.S. intelligence. Yet, the Iran-backed group is initiating efforts to replenish its forces and armaments, viewed as a long-term threat to the United States and its regional partners.
Recent intelligence assessments reveal Hezbollah is actively recruiting and seeking ways to rearm, despite a recent ceasefire. Israeli forces have struck Hezbollah rocket launchers and blocked suspected weapon transport routes, but the militia retains thousands of short-range rockets and is exploring manufacturing options in neighboring countries.
The situation calls for strategic international negotiations, with the United States pressuring Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to limit Hezbollah's activities. These developments, coinciding with U.S. political transitions, indicate continued regional instability and potential shifts in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G20 Leaders Call for Ceasefire Efforts Amid Global Conflicts
Historic Ceasefire Talks: A Diplomatic Détente
Russian leader Putin signs a new doctrine that lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons, reports AP.
Diplomatic Hope: Inch Closer to a Ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, UN says, reports AP.