Imphal Protests: Demands for Justice Amidst Missing Person Case and NIA Investigations

Sit-in demonstrations were held across Imphal Valley demanding action on missing Meitei man and withdrawal of NIA cases against Arambai Tenggol leader Korounganba Khuman. The Army has intensified search efforts for Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, while protests continue over investigations by the National Investigation Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a wave of public discontent, sit-in demonstrations erupted across various parts of the Imphal Valley on Wednesday. Protesters demanded greater efforts to locate the missing Meitei man, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, and called for the withdrawal of National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases against Arambai Tenggol leader, Korounganba Khuman.

Singh, who was reportedly last seen near the Leimakhong Military Station, has sparked a major search operation by the Army. Over 2,000 personnel, along with drones and tracker dogs, have been deployed in the effort. Meanwhile, local demonstrations continued to unfold, particularly in sensitive locations across Imphal and Kakching districts.

As tensions escalate, the NIA has taken center stage with its ongoing investigations into attacks on security forces and an IED explosion. Arambai Tenggol's supremo, Khuman, along with Kuki militants, are prime figures in this probe, amidst calls for justice by local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank's Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank's Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

