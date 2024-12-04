Boehler Appointed as Lead Hostage Negotiator by Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Adam Boehler, a health care executive, as the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. The appointment comes at a critical time as the US is actively working to secure the release of prisoners held in Gaza and other regions worldwide.

Boehler steps into the role previously held by Roger Carstens since 2020. During Carstens' tenure, the US successfully secured the release of several Americans wrongfully detained in countries such as Russia, Iran, China, Venezuela, and Afghanistan, including high-profile figures like WNBA star Brittney Griner and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Boehler, the founder and CEO of healthcare investment firm Rubicon Founders and the first CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation, has been recognized for his negotiation skills. In a statement, Trump praised Boehler's contributions to the Abraham Accords, highlighting his experience with tough negotiations, including dealings with the Taliban.

(With inputs from agencies.)