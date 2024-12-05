Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Farmers Plan Peaceful March to Delhi Despite Restrictions

The Ambala district administration has urged Punjab farmers to reconsider their planned December 6 march to Delhi, citing the need for Delhi Police permission. Citing legal constraints and previous court orders, authorities have imposed assembly restrictions. Farmer leaders assert the march will remain peaceful, addressing grievances over minimum support prices and other issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 05-12-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 00:15 IST
Tensions Rise as Farmers Plan Peaceful March to Delhi Despite Restrictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ambala district administration in Haryana has requested Punjab farmers to rethink their planned march to Delhi scheduled for December 6. Authorities emphasized the importance of gaining permission from the Delhi Police before proceeding.

To maintain order, Section 163 of the BNSS, similar to the former Section 144 of CrPC, has been enforced in the district, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. This move follows previous attempts by farmers to march towards Delhi, which were thwarted by security personnel at the borders.

Farmer leaders, advocating peacefully for issues including a minimum support price for crops and compensation for past grievances, have assured law enforcement that their march will not disrupt traffic or coincide with scheduled events like Prime Minister Modi's December 9 visit to Panipat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024