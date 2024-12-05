Tensions Rise as Farmers Plan Peaceful March to Delhi Despite Restrictions

The Ambala district administration in Haryana has requested Punjab farmers to rethink their planned march to Delhi scheduled for December 6. Authorities emphasized the importance of gaining permission from the Delhi Police before proceeding.

To maintain order, Section 163 of the BNSS, similar to the former Section 144 of CrPC, has been enforced in the district, prohibiting gatherings of five or more people. This move follows previous attempts by farmers to march towards Delhi, which were thwarted by security personnel at the borders.

Farmer leaders, advocating peacefully for issues including a minimum support price for crops and compensation for past grievances, have assured law enforcement that their march will not disrupt traffic or coincide with scheduled events like Prime Minister Modi's December 9 visit to Panipat.

(With inputs from agencies.)