Trump's Envoy Seeks Middle East Peace Initiatives

Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy is actively engaging with key leaders in Qatar and Israel as the U.S. president-elect seeks to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza before his inauguration in January.

Steve Witkoff, tasked with diplomatic responsibilities in the region, visited both Qatar and Israel in late November, according to an informed source.

The developments indicate that Qatar has reinstated its role as a significant mediator after recently stepping back, with the possibility of Hamas negotiators returning to Doha to kick-start new discussions soon.

