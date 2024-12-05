Left Menu

Trump's Envoy Seeks Middle East Peace Initiatives

Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, engages with Qatar and Israel to broker a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release before Trump takes office. Qatar resumes as key mediator, potentially heralding renewed negotiations involving Hamas in Doha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 02:37 IST
Trump's Envoy Seeks Middle East Peace Initiatives
Donald Trump

Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy is actively engaging with key leaders in Qatar and Israel as the U.S. president-elect seeks to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza before his inauguration in January.

Steve Witkoff, tasked with diplomatic responsibilities in the region, visited both Qatar and Israel in late November, according to an informed source.

The developments indicate that Qatar has reinstated its role as a significant mediator after recently stepping back, with the possibility of Hamas negotiators returning to Doha to kick-start new discussions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024