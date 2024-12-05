Unrealistic Deportation: Cuba Criticizes Trump's Immigration Plan

Cuba has voiced strong opposition to the Trump administration's plan to deport large numbers of immigrants living in the U.S., criticizing it as both unrealistic and unjust.

Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio emphasized that any deportation efforts must align with existing U.S.-Cuba migration agreements, expressing doubt over the feasibility of mass deportations.

The topic was notably absent from recent conversations between Cuban and U.S. officials, highlighting uncertainties surrounding Trump's adherence to established accords.

