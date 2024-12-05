Left Menu

Unrealistic Deportation: Cuba Criticizes Trump's Immigration Plan

Cuba's Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio criticized the Trump administration's unrealistic deportation plan targeting mass numbers of immigrants, including Cubans. De Cossio emphasized the need for deportation plans to comply with existing U.S.-Cuba accords. The Trump proposal wasn't discussed in recent U.S.-Cuba dialogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 04:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 04:29 IST
Unrealistic Deportation: Cuba Criticizes Trump's Immigration Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba has voiced strong opposition to the Trump administration's plan to deport large numbers of immigrants living in the U.S., criticizing it as both unrealistic and unjust.

Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio emphasized that any deportation efforts must align with existing U.S.-Cuba migration agreements, expressing doubt over the feasibility of mass deportations.

The topic was notably absent from recent conversations between Cuban and U.S. officials, highlighting uncertainties surrounding Trump's adherence to established accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024