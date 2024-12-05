Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Gunman Targets California School

A gunman opened fire at Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville, California, injuring two children before taking his own life. The motive remains unknown, and authorities are investigating a potential connection between the shooter and the school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 05:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 05:06 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Gunman Targets California School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville, California, when a gunman shot and injured two children before fatally shooting himself. This was confirmed by the local sheriff's department on Wednesday.

Located about 55 miles north of Sacramento, the Butte County Sheriff's office reported the incident at 1:09 p.m. Officers responded swiftly, but the attacker had already succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two students, who sustained gunshot injuries, have been hospitalized, although their current conditions are unknown.

Authorities are still trying to piece together the events, as no motive has been established and the gunman's identity remains under wraps. An ongoing investigation aims to determine whether the shooter had links to the school, which educates children from kindergarten through eighth grade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024