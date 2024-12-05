Tragedy Strikes: Gunman Targets California School

A tragic incident unfolded at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville, California, when a gunman shot and injured two children before fatally shooting himself. This was confirmed by the local sheriff's department on Wednesday.

Located about 55 miles north of Sacramento, the Butte County Sheriff's office reported the incident at 1:09 p.m. Officers responded swiftly, but the attacker had already succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two students, who sustained gunshot injuries, have been hospitalized, although their current conditions are unknown.

Authorities are still trying to piece together the events, as no motive has been established and the gunman's identity remains under wraps. An ongoing investigation aims to determine whether the shooter had links to the school, which educates children from kindergarten through eighth grade.

(With inputs from agencies.)