Controversy Erupts in Markadwadi Over Unlawful 'Re-election'

A case has been registered against NCP leader Uttam Jankar and 88 others as tensions rose in Markadwadi village, Solapur district, over unauthorized 're-election' efforts.

Villagers, doubting EVM vote counts, attempted a ballot-paper 'repoll', citing discrepancies. This defied prohibitory orders issued by authorities.

Police communicated legal consequences, leading to the cancelation of the unlawful polling plan after discussions with villagers and Jankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)