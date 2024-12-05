Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in Markadwadi Over Unlawful 'Re-election'

Police have registered a case against NCP leader Uttam Jankar and 88 others after Markadwadi villagers attempted to conduct a 're-election' with ballot papers. Villagers doubted EVM vote counts from recent state elections, prompting an unlawful assembly. Police intervened, causing residents to cancel their plans.

A case has been registered against NCP leader Uttam Jankar and 88 others as tensions rose in Markadwadi village, Solapur district, over unauthorized 're-election' efforts.

Villagers, doubting EVM vote counts, attempted a ballot-paper 'repoll', citing discrepancies. This defied prohibitory orders issued by authorities.

Police communicated legal consequences, leading to the cancelation of the unlawful polling plan after discussions with villagers and Jankar.

