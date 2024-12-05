Left Menu

Controversy over Islets Sparks Proposed Probe Against Former PM

A Malaysian royal commission has suggested a criminal investigation into ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad over disputed islets in the Singapore Strait. In 2018, under Mahathir's leadership, Malaysia dropped its attempt to revise a court ruling granting Singapore control over Pedra Branca. Current leader Anwar Ibrahim seeks to revisit this decision.

05-12-2024
The Malaysian royal commission of inquiry has recommended a criminal investigation against former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. This suggestion follows a study into the contentious sovereignty of three islets in the Singapore Strait, as reported by state news outlet Bernama.

The commission's proposal aligns with current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim's call to reexamine a 2018 decision, made during Mahathir's tenure, to forgo Malaysia's effort in challenging the International Court of Justice's decision. The ruling affirmed Singapore's sovereignty over Pedra Branca, one of the disputed islets.

Amidst unfolding political discourse, the inquiry's findings could significantly alter the geopolitical dynamics in the region, reflecting longstanding tensions over territorial claims.

