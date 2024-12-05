Controversy over Islets Sparks Proposed Probe Against Former PM

The Malaysian royal commission of inquiry has recommended a criminal investigation against former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. This suggestion follows a study into the contentious sovereignty of three islets in the Singapore Strait, as reported by state news outlet Bernama.

The commission's proposal aligns with current prime minister Anwar Ibrahim's call to reexamine a 2018 decision, made during Mahathir's tenure, to forgo Malaysia's effort in challenging the International Court of Justice's decision. The ruling affirmed Singapore's sovereignty over Pedra Branca, one of the disputed islets.

Amidst unfolding political discourse, the inquiry's findings could significantly alter the geopolitical dynamics in the region, reflecting longstanding tensions over territorial claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)