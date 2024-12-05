Left Menu

BJD Seeks Justice: Polavaram Project Poses Threat to Malkangiri Livelihoods

A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation met top central officials in New Delhi to discuss the severe effects of Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project on Malkangiri district's livelihood and ecology. BJD highlighted potential submergence and urged serious reconsideration of backwater studies and compensation plans.

Updated: 05-12-2024 11:14 IST
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has taken its concerns regarding the Polavaram irrigation project directly to central authorities, voicing fears over the project's adverse impact on Odisha's Malkangiri district. Senior leader Debi Prasad Mishra led the delegation, which was in New Delhi to discuss these pressing issues with top officials.

The delegation addressed Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, detailing the potential risks of land submergence in Malkangiri due to ongoing construction. They also submitted a memorandum to Leena Nandan, Secretary of Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, emphasizing the project's environmental threat.

The BJD highlighted changes to the Polavaram project, including altered flood discharge capacities, urging government authorities to reassess insufficiently conducted backwater studies and inadequate compensation plans. The party stressed that over 200 tribal villages were under threat, seeking immediate action.

