Vadhvan Port Survey: Navigating Livelihoods and Development

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a high-stakes meeting recently highlighted the critical need for a comprehensive survey focusing on fishermen in the proposed Vadhvan Port area. Officials aim to assess the socioeconomic and livelihood impacts through this initiative.

Spearheaded by District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, the meeting underscored the necessity of scientifically recording the current conditions of the fishermen and the potential effects of the port. Transparency and inclusivity were demanded by fishermen's representatives to guide future policy decisions effectively.

The ambitious Rs 76,200-crore Vadhvan Port project, managed by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd, is set to be executed in two phases, featuring several advanced container and cargo facilities. As stakeholders deliberate, the balance between development and traditional livelihoods remains a pivotal concern.

