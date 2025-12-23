Left Menu

Vadhvan Port Survey: Navigating Livelihoods and Development

The government plans a comprehensive survey to assess the impact of the proposed Vadhvan Port on local fishermen in Palghar, Maharashtra. Officials and stakeholders discuss the need for accurate data collection and transparency, involving representatives to ensure the intervention considers social, economic, and livelihood factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, a high-stakes meeting recently highlighted the critical need for a comprehensive survey focusing on fishermen in the proposed Vadhvan Port area. Officials aim to assess the socioeconomic and livelihood impacts through this initiative.

Spearheaded by District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar, the meeting underscored the necessity of scientifically recording the current conditions of the fishermen and the potential effects of the port. Transparency and inclusivity were demanded by fishermen's representatives to guide future policy decisions effectively.

The ambitious Rs 76,200-crore Vadhvan Port project, managed by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd, is set to be executed in two phases, featuring several advanced container and cargo facilities. As stakeholders deliberate, the balance between development and traditional livelihoods remains a pivotal concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

