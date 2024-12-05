Left Menu

Lotto NZ Grants $434M to Communities, Supporting Thousands of Projects Nationwide

All Lotto NZ profits are directed to the Lottery Grants Board, which then distributes the funds to various organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:28 IST
15% Increase in Funding Benefits Social, Cultural, and Recreational Initiatives Across New Zealand.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced that Lotto NZ provided $434 million in funding to community projects in the past financial year, marking a 15% increase from the previous year.

“This significant funding boost enables countless opportunities for New Zealanders to engage in social, recreational, and cultural activities,” said Ms. van Velden.

Supporting Thousands of Community Initiatives

All Lotto NZ profits are directed to the Lottery Grants Board, which then distributes the funds to various organizations. In the past year, 3,171 community groups benefited from grants, including:

Big Buddy Mentoring Trust: Supporting mentorship programs for young people.

Youthline: Providing essential support services for youth.

Local Sports Clubs: Enabling grassroots sports initiatives to thrive.

“This funding is crucial for initiatives that deliver tangible benefits for our communities,” Ms. van Velden noted. “It’s vital that recipient organizations demonstrate clear and positive results from the grants they receive.”

Record Contributions Amid Rising Lotto Sales

In addition to the $434 million granted to communities, Lotto NZ also contributed $200 million in taxes, duties, and levies to the national economy. This marks a record year for Lotto NZ, driven by increased ticket sales.

Despite the higher sales figures, data from the Ministry of Health shows no rise in reported gambling harm associated with Lotto products, highlighting responsible gambling practices in the system.

Enhancing the Impact of Lottery Grants

Ms. van Velden emphasized her commitment to optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of the lottery grants system. “Identifying ways to maximize value and ensure every dollar delivers significant outcomes for New Zealanders is an issue I am focused on addressing,” she said.

Future Priorities for Lotto Funding

As community needs evolve, the Government aims to align Lotto funding priorities with emerging challenges, such as:

  • Mental Health Services: Expanding support for initiatives like Youthline.
  • Equity in Access: Targeting underserved regions and vulnerable populations.
  • Sustainability Projects: Backing environmentally focused community programs.

Strengthening Social and Cultural Fabric

This record-breaking contribution reinforces the role of Lotto NZ in strengthening the social and cultural fabric of New Zealand. From small-scale community projects to large-scale initiatives, the funding helps create opportunities that enrich lives and foster community connections.

“Lotto NZ’s contributions have a profound impact, not only on those who receive grants but also on the broader community that benefits from these initiatives,” Ms. van Velden concluded.

Looking ahead, the Government and Lotto NZ are committed to continuing their partnership in empowering New Zealand communities to thrive.

 
 

Latest News

