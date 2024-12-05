Turkey's Strategic Moves Amid Northern Syria Clashes

Turkey has intensified its efforts to stabilize northern Syria, as regional counterparts have worked closely following a resurgence of conflict last week. The defense ministry spokesman conveyed on Thursday that stabilizing measures are actively being implemented.

Over the past week, Syrian rebels have achieved their most significant territorial gains against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in years, signaling a renewed offensive towards Hama city.

In Ankara, the Turkish spokesman reiterated the nation's stance, attributing the conflict to Syria's domestic issues. He stressed Turkey's unwavering commitment to existing agreements and detailed the steps its troops are taking to ensure regional stability through continued cooperation with nearby allies.

