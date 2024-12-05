Left Menu

Turkey's Strategic Moves Amid Northern Syria Clashes

Turkey is actively coordinating with regional allies to stabilize northern Syria following recent clashes. As Syrian rebels make significant advances against President Bashar al-Assad's forces, Turkey emphasizes the importance of domestic dynamics and reaffirms its commitment to previous agreements to maintain stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:33 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey has intensified its efforts to stabilize northern Syria, as regional counterparts have worked closely following a resurgence of conflict last week. The defense ministry spokesman conveyed on Thursday that stabilizing measures are actively being implemented.

Over the past week, Syrian rebels have achieved their most significant territorial gains against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in years, signaling a renewed offensive towards Hama city.

In Ankara, the Turkish spokesman reiterated the nation's stance, attributing the conflict to Syria's domestic issues. He stressed Turkey's unwavering commitment to existing agreements and detailed the steps its troops are taking to ensure regional stability through continued cooperation with nearby allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

