Left Menu

Tragic Kidnapping: The Mysterious Fate of Elliot Onil Eastman in the Philippines

Philippine police are investigating the reported death of Elliot Onil Eastman, a 26-year-old American who was kidnapped in Sibuco. Eastman was shot while resisting his abductors and reportedly died from his wounds. His body was allegedly discarded at sea. Ongoing efforts aim to find conclusive evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:33 IST
Tragic Kidnapping: The Mysterious Fate of Elliot Onil Eastman in the Philippines
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine authorities are grappling with the mysterious disappearance and presumed death of Elliot Onil Eastman, an American citizen reportedly killed while resisting kidnapping in Sibuco. The 26-year-old was said to have been shot by his captors, who then allegedly disposed of his body at sea.

A massive manhunt and subsequent police engagements have resulted in several arrests, though Eastman's whereabouts continue to remain unknown. Information given by a suspect's relative suggests Eastman's demise, with details supplied by a recently arrested key suspect.

Legal actions are being pursued as kidnapping charges are filed. As investigations proceed, hope lingers for evidence confirming Eastman's fate, with police updating both his family and the US Embassy about the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024