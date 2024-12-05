Delhi Court Rejects Police Custody Plea for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan
A Delhi court dismissed the police's plea for a custodial interrogation of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an alleged organized crime case, advising the police to approach an appropriate court. The judge pointed out a procedural oversight regarding the proper court for MPs and MLAs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has dismissed the police request for a ten-day custodial interrogation of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organized crime case.
Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain advised the police to submit their plea to a court specifically designated for MPs and MLAs, citing jurisdictional constraints.
Balyan, arrested on December 4, previously received bail in an extortion case. The judge criticized the procedural misstep, urging thoroughness from the prosecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement