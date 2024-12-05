Delhi Court Rejects Police Custody Plea for AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

A Delhi court has dismissed the police request for a ten-day custodial interrogation of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with an alleged organized crime case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain advised the police to submit their plea to a court specifically designated for MPs and MLAs, citing jurisdictional constraints.

Balyan, arrested on December 4, previously received bail in an extortion case. The judge criticized the procedural misstep, urging thoroughness from the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)