Arrest Warrant Issued for Bushra Bibi in Graft Case

A court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with a corruption case, according to Ary News.

Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan are accused of selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees that Khan received during his term as prime minister and were meant for state ownership.

This legal action adds to the ongoing legal troubles facing the former prime minister and his wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)