Arrest Warrant Issued for Bushra Bibi in Graft Case
A Pakistani court issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi, wife of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a graft case. The couple allegedly sold state-owned gifts worth over 140 million rupees, which Khan received during his time in office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:15 IST
A court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in connection with a corruption case, according to Ary News.
Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan are accused of selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees that Khan received during his term as prime minister and were meant for state ownership.
This legal action adds to the ongoing legal troubles facing the former prime minister and his wife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand as BJP Accuses JMM of Corruption Ahead of Elections
Nadda Accuses Congress-Led Government of Corruption and Mismanagement
Imran Khan Granted Bail in State Gifts Case
Corruption Fallout: Lou Wenlong Expelled from Communist Party
ACB Cracks Down on Corruption in Hyderabad Municipality