Amnesty International Alleges Genocide in Gaza: A Controversial Accusation

In a controversial report, Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians during the Gaza conflict, an allegation strongly denied by Israeli authorities. The human rights organization reached this conclusion after extensive research and analysis of incidents and official Israeli statements.

Israel rebuffed the accusation, highlighting its adherence to international law and defending its military actions as a response to Hamas attacks. The report comes shortly after the International Criminal Court issued warrants against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, which have also been denied.

Amnesty's findings have stirred international debate, emphasizing acts such as killings and causing harm that meet the Genocide Convention criteria. As tension escalates, Amnesty urges the ICC to investigate further, while Israel calls the report biased and inaccurate.

(With inputs from agencies.)