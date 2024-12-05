Left Menu

Amnesty International Alleges Genocide in Gaza: A Controversial Accusation

Amnesty International accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in the ongoing Gaza conflict, a claim vehemently denied by Israel. The report, after months of investigation, concludes that the legal threshold for genocide has been met. Israel, however, maintains its actions are legitimate self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:28 IST
Amnesty International Alleges Genocide in Gaza: A Controversial Accusation
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a controversial report, Amnesty International has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians during the Gaza conflict, an allegation strongly denied by Israeli authorities. The human rights organization reached this conclusion after extensive research and analysis of incidents and official Israeli statements.

Israel rebuffed the accusation, highlighting its adherence to international law and defending its military actions as a response to Hamas attacks. The report comes shortly after the International Criminal Court issued warrants against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, which have also been denied.

Amnesty's findings have stirred international debate, emphasizing acts such as killings and causing harm that meet the Genocide Convention criteria. As tension escalates, Amnesty urges the ICC to investigate further, while Israel calls the report biased and inaccurate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024