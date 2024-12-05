ATM Card Swapping Scam Busted in Palghar

In a disturbing incident, three individuals were arrested in Palghar district for allegedly swindling an elderly man out of Rs 50,000. The victim, a 67-year-old man, was reportedly withdrawing cash from an ATM on Mahim Road when three suspects approached him under the pretense of offering assistance.

The accused—identified as Kismat Barkatali Shaikh, aged 27, Hasmat Barkatali Shaikh, aged 32, and Haresh Rahul Pradhan, aged 21—managed to distract the victim and swap his ATM card. Falling prey to their deceit, the elderly man subsequently lost Rs 50,000. Police are currently on the hunt for a fourth suspect, identified as Dipak Jha of Ulhasnagar.

Authorities have seized a car valued at Rs 5 lakh and recovered Rs 30,000 in cash from the suspects. They face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and breach of trust. The gang is believed to have operated at various ATM kiosks in Palghar and other locations such as Kanhan, Nagpur, and Mumbra, targeting unsuspecting victims.

