Rise of Cybercrime in Mizoram: Financial Frauds Dominate

In Mizoram, financial frauds have emerged as the most prevalent form of cybercrime, according to recent official data. These illegal activities represented 56.38% of the 321 cybercrime cases registered between January 2020 and March 11, 2025.

During this period, 181 cases were reported as financial crimes, predominately involving online banking fraud and impersonation. Other cybercrimes included identity theft, child pornography, and social media harassment. The peak year for financial crimes was 2022, with 107 incidents.

Since 2021, financial fraud victims have seen recoveries exceeding Rs 1.42 crore. The cybercrime fight saw 113 arrests, including eight juveniles, and 40 convictions. Despite a downward trend in cases, sexual harassment remains a significant concern.

