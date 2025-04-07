Left Menu

Rise of Cybercrime in Mizoram: Financial Frauds Dominate

Between January 2020 and March 2025, financial frauds topped the cybercrime charts in Mizoram with over 56% of cases. A total of 321 cybercrimes were recorded, showing a decline in recent years. Significant recovery of Rs 1.42 crore was made, with 113 arrests, including juveniles.

Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:47 IST
In Mizoram, financial frauds have emerged as the most prevalent form of cybercrime, according to recent official data. These illegal activities represented 56.38% of the 321 cybercrime cases registered between January 2020 and March 11, 2025.

During this period, 181 cases were reported as financial crimes, predominately involving online banking fraud and impersonation. Other cybercrimes included identity theft, child pornography, and social media harassment. The peak year for financial crimes was 2022, with 107 incidents.

Since 2021, financial fraud victims have seen recoveries exceeding Rs 1.42 crore. The cybercrime fight saw 113 arrests, including eight juveniles, and 40 convictions. Despite a downward trend in cases, sexual harassment remains a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

