Debate Ignites Over 'Hindi Imposition' in New Bill Titles

Opposition members in Rajya Sabha allege government of imposing Hindi in bill titles, particularly targeting 'The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024'. They argue it undermines diversity and contradicts federal principles. The government refutes the accusation, insisting no language imposition is intended and highlights constitutional allowances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:36 IST
Rajya Sabha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha as opposition members accused the government of imposing Hindi on new legislation titles, sparking a linguistic controversy.

The discussion centered on the 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024', a bill aimed at replacing the outdated Aircraft Act to enhance business and investment opportunities in the aviation sector. Opposition figures like TMC MP Sagarika Ghose described the Hindi title as a form of imposition against India's diverse linguistic backdrop.

Conversely, government representatives, including BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari, dismissed these accusations, framing them as remnants of a colonial mindset. They emphasized that the bill's Hindi title aligns with constitutional provisions and is not a tactic to enforce language.

