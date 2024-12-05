Debate Ignites Over 'Hindi Imposition' in New Bill Titles

A heated debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha as opposition members accused the government of imposing Hindi on new legislation titles, sparking a linguistic controversy.

The discussion centered on the 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024', a bill aimed at replacing the outdated Aircraft Act to enhance business and investment opportunities in the aviation sector. Opposition figures like TMC MP Sagarika Ghose described the Hindi title as a form of imposition against India's diverse linguistic backdrop.

Conversely, government representatives, including BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari, dismissed these accusations, framing them as remnants of a colonial mindset. They emphasized that the bill's Hindi title aligns with constitutional provisions and is not a tactic to enforce language.

