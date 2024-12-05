Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Appeals Against Governor's Sanction in MUDA Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed a High Court decision to uphold an investigation into alleged illegal site allotments by MUDA, granted by the state's Governor. Siddaramaiah's legal team challenges the Governor's constitutional authority, citing violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a significant legal development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged the state High Court's endorsement of an investigation sanctioned by the Governor into alleged irregularities in MUDA site allotments. The division bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, will further hear the matter on January 25, 2025.

Appealing the earlier setback from a single judge bench, Siddaramaiah, represented by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, contends that the Governor's approval for the probe lacks constitutional backing, as it contravenes Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which mandates a preliminary investigation.

The controversial site allotment involves 14 plots granted to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Under scrutiny is the site's allocation under a scheme compensating land acquired by MUDA, which Siddaramaiah's team argues was lawful despite allegations of impropriety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

