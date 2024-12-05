Tensions Rise Ahead of Punjab Farmers' March to Delhi

The Delhi Police are bracing for the Punjab farmers' proposed march to the national capital on December 6, with a readiness plan at the Singhu border, a key entry point on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. Officials have not yet increased security forces but are prepared to respond as needed.

Farmers are pressing for demands including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Attempts to reach the capital on previous occasions were thwarted by security forces at the Punjab-Haryana borders, leaving farmers camped at key points.

The Ambala administration has imposed assembly restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS, highlighting the tense situation. Farmer leaders assure that the march will be peaceful, as they push for MSP guarantees, debt waivers, and accountability for past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)