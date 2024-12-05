Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of Punjab Farmers' March to Delhi

Ahead of the proposed march by Punjab farmers to the national capital, the Delhi Police are preparing for any situation at the Singhu border. Despite no current extra security deployment, plans are in place for potential protests. Farmers demand MSP guarantees, debt waivers, and justice for past incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:09 IST
Tensions Rise Ahead of Punjab Farmers' March to Delhi
Amritsar: Farmers stage a demonstration against the Central and state governments, outside the deputy commissioner's office in Amritsar. Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police are bracing for the Punjab farmers' proposed march to the national capital on December 6, with a readiness plan at the Singhu border, a key entry point on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway. Officials have not yet increased security forces but are prepared to respond as needed.

Farmers are pressing for demands including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Attempts to reach the capital on previous occasions were thwarted by security forces at the Punjab-Haryana borders, leaving farmers camped at key points.

The Ambala administration has imposed assembly restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS, highlighting the tense situation. Farmer leaders assure that the march will be peaceful, as they push for MSP guarantees, debt waivers, and accountability for past incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024