Left Menu

Child Welfare Crisis: Shocking Abuse Exposed

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Thiruvananthapuram has initiated steps to conduct medical examinations on children at a CWC home after a toddler was physically abused. Three women caretakers were arrested for inflicting harm. The incident has drawn strong condemnation from officials and the state Health Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:23 IST
Child Welfare Crisis: Shocking Abuse Exposed
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Child Welfare Committee in Thiruvananthapuram has called for medical examinations of all children at a CWC home following the abuse of a toddler. This move comes amid revelations that three women caretakers were involved in harming the child.

Advocate Shaniba Begum, chairperson of the CWC for Thiruvananthapuram, emphasized the need for these examinations to ensure the safety of other children. She expressed her shock over the incident, stressing that individuals involved in such actions are unfit as caretakers.

The serious nature of the crime has prompted the arrest of the caretakers under relevant legal acts, and the state Health Minister, Veena George, has declared zero tolerance for such abuses, vowing stringent action against the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024