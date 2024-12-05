Child Welfare Crisis: Shocking Abuse Exposed

The Child Welfare Committee in Thiruvananthapuram has called for medical examinations of all children at a CWC home following the abuse of a toddler. This move comes amid revelations that three women caretakers were involved in harming the child.

Advocate Shaniba Begum, chairperson of the CWC for Thiruvananthapuram, emphasized the need for these examinations to ensure the safety of other children. She expressed her shock over the incident, stressing that individuals involved in such actions are unfit as caretakers.

The serious nature of the crime has prompted the arrest of the caretakers under relevant legal acts, and the state Health Minister, Veena George, has declared zero tolerance for such abuses, vowing stringent action against the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)