Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Clash

Russia announced it was closing Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg in response to Poland shutting down the Russian consulate in Poznan. Additionally, three Polish diplomatic staff were declared 'persona non grata' and required to leave Russia. Moscow pledged to continue retaliatory actions against unfriendly moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:21 IST
In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, Russia announced on Thursday that it will close Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg.

This move is a direct response to Poland's earlier decision to shutter the Russian consulate in Poznan. As part of this diplomatic tit-for-tat, Russia's Foreign Ministry has declared three diplomats from the Polish consulate in St. Petersburg as 'persona non grata,' mandating their departure from the country by a specified date.

The ministry underscored that this action is part of Moscow's broader strategy of tough retaliatory measures against any perceived unfriendly acts towards Russia, as tensions between the two nations continue to mount.

