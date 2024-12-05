Left Menu

Australia's Youth: The Digital Natives on the Frontline of Counter-Terrorism

Australia faces a growing challenge with youth involvement in terrorism, with one in five priority cases linked to young 'digital natives.' The Five Eyes intelligence alliance stresses the need for mental health, education, and social services intervention to curb extremist behaviors early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:38 IST
Australia's Youth: The Digital Natives on the Frontline of Counter-Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's youth are at the forefront of the country's counter-terrorism efforts, with a significant portion of investigations involving young 'digital natives.' The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the U.S., Canada, Britain, New Zealand, and Australia, has raised alarms over youth radicalization.

A report from the alliance emphasizes the crucial need for mental health, education, and social services to address problematic behavior before it escalates into a police concern. Mike Burgess, Director-General of ASIO, highlighted the sobering statistic that 20% of priority cases involve young people, often as alleged perpetrators in terrorist activities.

The Australian Federal Police have been involved in numerous investigations, including those of teenagers as young as 12. Efforts are ongoing to counteract extremist ideology, with recent legislative measures introduced to limit social media access for minors starting next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024