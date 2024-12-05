Australia's Youth: The Digital Natives on the Frontline of Counter-Terrorism

Australia's youth are at the forefront of the country's counter-terrorism efforts, with a significant portion of investigations involving young 'digital natives.' The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising the U.S., Canada, Britain, New Zealand, and Australia, has raised alarms over youth radicalization.

A report from the alliance emphasizes the crucial need for mental health, education, and social services to address problematic behavior before it escalates into a police concern. Mike Burgess, Director-General of ASIO, highlighted the sobering statistic that 20% of priority cases involve young people, often as alleged perpetrators in terrorist activities.

The Australian Federal Police have been involved in numerous investigations, including those of teenagers as young as 12. Efforts are ongoing to counteract extremist ideology, with recent legislative measures introduced to limit social media access for minors starting next year.

