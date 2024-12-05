SAPS Praise Captain Cottee for Her Exceptional Work in Combating Violence

As South Africa continues to observe the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has acknowledged the exemplary work of Captain Gail Cottee for her dedication to putting perpetrators of violence behind bars. Captain Cottee, a forensic social worker attached to the Bishop Lavis Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit in the Western Cape, has played a pivotal role in advocating for victims and securing convictions.

A Dedicated Career in Forensic Social Work

Captain Cottee, who joined the South African Police Service 17 years ago, holds a bachelor’s degree in social work and later pursued a master’s degree in child and family studies. As a forensic social worker, she operates within a specialized field of social work, where her primary role involves conducting forensic interviews to gather evidence in child abuse cases. Her expertise in interviewing child victims using age-appropriate techniques has been crucial in helping courts make informed decisions that ensure justice for vulnerable children.

She is tasked with conducting forensic assessments across several areas, including Bishop Lavis, Bonteheuwel, Elsies Rivier, Langa, Ruyterwacht, and Valhalla Park, often traveling long distances to reach victims and provide the necessary support.

Notable Achievements in Child Protection

Captain Cottee has been instrumental in several high-profile cases, demonstrating her expertise and commitment to child protection. A landmark achievement was in 2021, when a 63-year-old sexual predator was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually grooming and impregnating a 16-year-old victim over four years. Cottee’s forensic assessment and testimony in court as an expert witness played a key role in securing the conviction.

Additionally, in December 2023, a 48-year-old stepfather was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of repeatedly raping his two young stepdaughters under the age of ten. Cottee compiled a comprehensive forensic report and again testified as an expert witness in court, aiding in the conviction of this offender.

Commitment to Protecting Vulnerable Children and Building Trust

Working in communities impacted by gangsterism and high rates of violent crime, Captain Cottee is acutely aware of the challenges facing child victims in these environments. Her understanding of the dynamics within these communities enables her to connect with victims, establish trust, and provide detailed, high-quality assessments that are critical for successful prosecutions.

Cottee emphasized the importance of believing children when they report potential abuse. She urged parents, caregivers, and teachers to take any disclosures seriously and immediately contact the police to ensure the child’s safety and well-being. "Every small action counts," Cottee said, adding that her work as a forensic social worker gives voiceless child victims a voice in court.

A Relentless Pursuit of Justice

Captain Cottee’s relentless pursuit of justice for vulnerable women, children, and families is a testament to her commitment to the SAPS mission. Her efforts exemplify the SAPS’s ongoing commitment to protecting women, children, and vulnerable persons, as part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign and the larger 365 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children initiative.

This year’s campaign, held under the theme “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children,” is a call for continued action to eliminate gender-based violence and child abuse across the nation.

Captain Cottee is a shining example of the SAPS’s dedication to making South Africa a safer place for its women and children. Her contributions to the fight against violence and abuse not only bring perpetrators to justice but also provide hope for many vulnerable victims across the country.