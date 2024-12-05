Tragic Cow Deaths Uncover Failures in Godhi Village

Seven bovines were discovered dead in a shelter known as a 'gauthan' in Godhi village, Durg district, Chhattisgarh, amidst allegations that the animals died of starvation, an official reported on Thursday.

Villagers reportedly confined the cattle in the shelter to safeguard their crops, but the animals perished after days without food. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem results, while an FIR has been lodged under the Chhattisgarh Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, according to Nandini police officer Manish Sharma.

Local Madhav Sena member Naresh Chandravanshi, who filed a police complaint, accused the government of negligence. Surendra Verma, from the opposition Congress party, criticized the ruling BJP, asserting that their policies have led to the closure of shelters without providing alternatives, resulting in negligence and tragic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)