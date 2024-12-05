Left Menu

Investors Await Employment Data as Wall Street Opens Subdued

Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Thursday after record highs in the previous session. Investors are focused on upcoming employment data. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite showed slight gains at the opening, indicating a cautious market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:04 IST
Investors Await Employment Data as Wall Street Opens Subdued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes opened today with a subdued performance, following record-high closings for all three major indexes in the previous session.

Investors are eagerly anticipating employment data releases scheduled for later this week, which could provide insights into economic health and future market direction.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 24.4 points, or 0.05%, opening at 45038.44. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed minor gains, reflecting a cautious market stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024