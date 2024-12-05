Investors Await Employment Data as Wall Street Opens Subdued
Wall Street's main indexes opened subdued on Thursday after record highs in the previous session. Investors are focused on upcoming employment data. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite showed slight gains at the opening, indicating a cautious market sentiment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened today with a subdued performance, following record-high closings for all three major indexes in the previous session.
Investors are eagerly anticipating employment data releases scheduled for later this week, which could provide insights into economic health and future market direction.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 24.4 points, or 0.05%, opening at 45038.44. Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite showed minor gains, reflecting a cautious market stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
