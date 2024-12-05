New Appointments Strengthen Bodoland Territorial Council

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has appointed two new members to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), effective immediately. An official statement released on Thursday confirmed the nominations of Sajal Kumar Singha and Saikong Basumatary as executive members of the BTC.

This decision follows recommendations made by the BTC's Chief Executive Member, Pramod Boro, aimed at bolstering the council's development and welfare initiatives in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The BTC is an autonomous body governed by the 6th Schedule of the Constitution, established to oversee the BTR.

The executive council, which consists of 15 members, had two vacant seats now filled by the recent appointments. The council's total composition includes 40 elected members and six individuals who are appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)