Justice Delayed is Justice Denied: President Murmu's Call for Judicial Reform

President Droupadi Murmu stressed that delayed justice amounts to injustice, particularly affecting the poor who lack resources to endure frequent court visits. She addressed the inauguration of a judicial court complex, advocating an end to the culture of adjournments.

Murmu highlighted the importance of making legal language accessible, noting that judgments are now translated into Odia and Santhali, available online. She also called for increased female participation in the judiciary, citing Odisha's 48% female judicial officers.

Inaugurating the new court complex, Murmu noted its modern amenities and technology aimed at expediting justice. Built in Odisha's capital for Rs 170 crore, the complex features 55 courtrooms and judge chambers, meeting both current and future judicial needs.

