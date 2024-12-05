Left Menu

Justice Delayed is Justice Denied: President Murmu's Call for Judicial Reform

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized timely justice, highlighting the struggles of the poor with court adjournments. She praised translating court judgments to native languages and urged greater female participation in the judiciary. Murmu inaugurated a modern court complex, promoting advanced technology for efficient justice delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:16 IST
Justice Delayed is Justice Denied: President Murmu's Call for Judicial Reform
President Droupadi Murmu stressed that delayed justice amounts to injustice, particularly affecting the poor who lack resources to endure frequent court visits. She addressed the inauguration of a judicial court complex, advocating an end to the culture of adjournments.

Murmu highlighted the importance of making legal language accessible, noting that judgments are now translated into Odia and Santhali, available online. She also called for increased female participation in the judiciary, citing Odisha's 48% female judicial officers.

Inaugurating the new court complex, Murmu noted its modern amenities and technology aimed at expediting justice. Built in Odisha's capital for Rs 170 crore, the complex features 55 courtrooms and judge chambers, meeting both current and future judicial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

