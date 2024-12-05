President Murmu Advocates for Timely Justice and Inclusivity in Judiciary

During a pivotal event in Odisha, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the critical need for timely justice, equating delays with injustice, especially for the underprivileged. Highlighting the ubiquitous culture of adjournment in courts, she emphasized the necessity for reforms prioritizing the common man's interest.

The President also pointed out language as a formidable barrier in judicial proceedings, expressing satisfaction over landmark initiatives to translate court judgments into languages like Odia and Santhali. She praised the rising participation of women within the judiciary, with women constituting 48% of the Odisha Judicial Service.

Inaugurating a new, technologically advanced judicial court complex, President Murmu advocated for a more sensitive and accessible legal environment, allowing citizens to engage confidently with the judicial process. The Odisha-based facility symbolizes modern advancements aimed at expediting judicial processes.

