Rebel Surge: The Strategic Capture of Hama and Its Implications for Syria

The Syrian rebels achieved a significant victory by capturing the city of Hama in their rapid advance across northern Syria. This breakthrough delivers a heavy blow to President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian and Iranian supporters as they lose control of this strategic central city for the first time.

The Syrian army withdrew to avoid urban combat, while rebels are preparing an offensive towards Homs, a crucial junction connecting Damascus to the coast. In the meantime, images broadcast by Al Jazeera show rebels in Hama, with insurgents driving military vehicles and locals greeting them.

This military success underscores a shift in power, exacerbated by Hezbollah losses and Russia's focus elsewhere. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani warns against foreign involvement, as Iraqi fighters bolster Assad. The fall of Hama could ultimately disrupt Damascus's coastal connections and threaten Assad's regime stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)